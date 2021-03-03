PM to address session on education, skill dvpt for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

-
ALSO READ
Alstom to train young engineers at APSSDC training centre in Sricity
J&K Skill Development Dept organises job fair for trained unemployed youth
PM Modi, Amit Shah assured CM about steps on state border flare-up: Assam
Best of BS Opinion: The skills India needs, India's 'Lehman moment' & more
Delhi govt launches new skill centre for free training to 800 students
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the people on Wednesday to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant.
The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed about the session on his official Twitter handle.
"Prime Minister will be addressing the inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' on March 3 at 10:30 am" he has tweeted.
The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the impact of educational policies, research activities and skill development efforts undertaken by the government and educational institutions on the centre's scheme named 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be addressing the valedictory session of the event at 3:35 pm.
Pokhriyal twitted, " I will be addressing the valedictory session on 'Harnessing Education and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' on March 3 at 3:35 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor