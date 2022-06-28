PSEB class 12th result declared on pseb.ac.in: 96.96% students pass

-
ALSO READ
ONGC board has 'best persons' in upstream sector to head company: Chairman
SC to hear on Wednesday plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams
Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM advises students to celebrate exams as festivals
CBSE term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 from April 26
SC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams
-
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared the results for class 12, and has recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.96 per cent.
The result for term 2 exams was earlier scheduled to be declared on June 27, but the Board postponed the announcement due to ‘technical reasons’. The PSEB Class 12 result is available at.pseb.ac.in.
The PSEB saw girls performing better with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent as compared to boys at 96.27 per cent.
Three girls have secured the same marks and have topped the state board exams. Arshdeep Kaur of Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur of Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur of Faridkot are at top 3 positions.
All three girls have secured 497 out of 500 with 99.40 percentage, the Board announced in a press conference.
According to PSEB, students from Pathankot have performed best in the state with a pass percentage of 98.49, followed by Roop Nagar at second place and SBS Nagar at third place. Gurdaspur is at the last spot with 94.21 pass percentage.
The class 12 board exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022, from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The term 1 results were sent directly to the login IDs of the schools in May, and students could not check the results directly.
In 2021, exams were not held due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, and students were assessed in 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively. At least 292,683 students registered for the board examination, out of which 282,349 were passed and promoted.
With an overall pass percentage of 96.48 per cent, 88,000 students scored marks between 80-90 per cent and over 48,000 students were in the 60-70 per cent category.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor