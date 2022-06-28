JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana board declares 1st, 2nd year results
Business Standard

PSEB class 12th result declared on pseb.ac.in: 96.96% students pass

PSEB has recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.96 per cent, with class 12 girls performing better with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent

Topics
PSEB Class 12 Result | Class 12 results | board exams

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

exam result, result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared the results for class 12, and has recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.96 per cent.

The result for term 2 exams was earlier scheduled to be declared on June 27, but the Board postponed the announcement due to ‘technical reasons’. The PSEB Class 12 result is available at.pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB saw girls performing better with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent as compared to boys at 96.27 per cent.

Three girls have secured the same marks and have topped the state board exams. Arshdeep Kaur of Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur of Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur of Faridkot are at top 3 positions.

All three girls have secured 497 out of 500 with 99.40 percentage, the Board announced in a press conference.

According to PSEB, students from Pathankot have performed best in the state with a pass percentage of 98.49, followed by Roop Nagar at second place and SBS Nagar at third place. Gurdaspur is at the last spot with 94.21 pass percentage.

The class 12 board exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022, from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The term 1 results were sent directly to the login IDs of the schools in May, and students could not check the results directly.

In 2021, exams were not held due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, and students were assessed in 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively. At least 292,683 students registered for the board examination, out of which 282,349 were passed and promoted.

With an overall pass percentage of 96.48 per cent, 88,000 students scored marks between 80-90 per cent and over 48,000 students were in the 60-70 per cent category.

Here's how to can check PSEB class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information and submit.

Step 4: Your PSEB Class 12 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 28 2022. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY