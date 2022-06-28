PSEB class 12th result declared on pseb.ac.in: 96.96% students pass

The School Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared the for class 12, and has recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.96 per cent.

The result for term 2 exams was earlier scheduled to be declared on June 27, but the Board postponed the announcement due to ‘technical reasons’. The is available at.pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB saw girls performing better with a pass percentage of 97.78 per cent as compared to boys at 96.27 per cent.

Three girls have secured the same marks and have topped the state . Arshdeep Kaur of Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur of Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur of Faridkot are at top 3 positions.

All three girls have secured 497 out of 500 with 99.40 percentage, the Board announced in a press conference.

According to PSEB, from Pathankot have performed best in the state with a pass percentage of 98.49, followed by Roop Nagar at second place and SBS Nagar at third place. Gurdaspur is at the last spot with 94.21 pass percentage.

The class 12 were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022, from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The term 1 were sent directly to the login IDs of the schools in May, and could not check the directly.

In 2021, exams were not held due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, and were assessed in 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively. At least 292,683 students registered for the board examination, out of which 282,349 were passed and promoted.

With an overall pass percentage of 96.48 per cent, 88,000 students scored marks between 80-90 per cent and over 48,000 students were in the 60-70 per cent category.