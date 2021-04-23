Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday said that only the symptomatic health care workers will be tested for COVID-19 and only those testing positive will be isolated and the quarantine of asymptomatic contacts will be discontinued.

The decision has been taken in view of the current situation of COVID-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff.

In a statement, said "In view of the current situation of COVID-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCW and quarantine of asymptomatic contacts should be discontinued. Only the symptomatic HCW should be tested and only those testing positives be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition."

Delhi further said that asymptomatic HCW may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test

"HCW who test positive may be able to join work after 10 days period from the onset of symptoms, provided that they are afebrile for at least last 24 hours without the use of antipyretics and symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved. Those who are asymptomatic may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the COVID-19 Task Force has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.

