SEBA result: Assam HSLC compartmental result 2019 out on sebaonline.org

SEBA result | The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared SEBA HSLC 10th Compartmental Result 2019 or Assam 10th compartmental result 2019 today. Students can check the official websites resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org for their scores. The compartment exams were held in July across the state. The Board of Secondary Assam, Guwahati, declared the result of HSLC main examinations on May 15. The compartment exam is held for those candidates who failed in a subject in Assam HSLC examination.

SEBA HSLC compartmental results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org

Step 2: Enter your roll number/other detail

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Pass percentage

This year, 60.23% students passed Assam HSLC exam

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Toppers' list

Meghashree Borah from Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur, secured the first position in the HSLC exam result 2019 with 594 marks out of 600.

Chinmoy Hazarika from Don Bosco High School, Baghchung, and Pratyasha Medhi from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati, bagged the second position.

The third rank was also shared by two candidates — Afreen Ahmed from Christjyoti School, Nagaon, and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's HS School, Guhawati, received 591 marks each.