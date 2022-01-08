Stalin welcomes SC ruling on NEET-PG admission with OBC quota

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday welcomed the ruling for 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) category for admission to all-India medical courses.

He said that DMK's relentless struggle for the past several years has been fructified due to the verdict.

The on Friday said there is urgent need to commence the process of counselling for postgraduate medical courses as it upheld the validity of the OBC and EWS quotas in NEET-PG 2021 and NEET-UG 2021.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna said: "Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET-UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated 29 July 2021, including the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC category and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in AIQ seats."

"The ruling for 27 per cent reservation for OBC category is a very important victory for the DMK and the people of who are committed to social justice," Stalin said in a statement.

The Chief Minister added, "As many as 4,000 students from the backward communities across India will benefit from this every year. For the benefit of millions of backward people across the country, the DMK had appealed in the Supreme Court. I am happy and proud of that."

The struggle waged by the DMK and the social justice movement in has given rights to the oppressed people across India, the Chief Minister said.

This victory is in line with the contribution made by Tamil Nadu to the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations, Stalin said.

Stalin said that the DMK's position is that each state should follow its reservation policy for admission to medical courses and fill 100 per cent of the seats.

