Students urge SC to take cognizance of CBSE's decision on compartment exam

Over 800 students from across the country have approached the through a letter petition requesting it to take suo motu cognisance of the decision of the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) to conduct compartment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sandeep Saurav, National General Secretary of the All India Students Association, filed the letter petitioner on behalf of 809 students and apprising the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and other judges of the top court that decision of exposes students, parents, teachers and staff to a lot of risk in view of exponential growth of the virus in the country.

While there is no update on the schedule of the compartment examination, most colleges have given examination deadlines, students stated. They asked the top court to keep the decision of to conduct compartment in abeyance until the pandemic situation normalises.

After declared its results, 1,50,198 students from Class X and 87,651 students from Class XII were required to write compartment exams, they further contended, adding that Bihar and Telangana have already cancelled the compartment examinations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)