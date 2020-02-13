TANCET Admit card out on annauniv.edu: Direct link to download hall ticket

-
ALSO READ
TANCET 2020: Today's the last day for registration; apply on annauniv.edu
GATE 2020 admit card released by IIT-D: All you need to know
IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 released on ibps.in: Steps to download it
RBI Assistant admit card 2020 to be released today; steps to download
JEE Main Admit Card 2020 released, visit jeemain.nic.in to download
-
TANCET 2020: Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Admit Card 2020. Candidates appearing for TANCET 2020 exam, can download TANCET Hall Ticket from the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu.
TANCET Admit Card 2020: Steps to download TANCET hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University - annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the ‘TANCET 2020’ link
Step 3: On the new home page, select ‘TANCET 2020 Hall Ticket’ link
Step 4: Login using your credentials
Step 5: Your TANCET 2020 admit card will be displayed online. Downlaod it for future reference and take a print out
Click here for direct link to download TANCET Admit Card
TANCET 2020: Full schedule
The TANCET 2020 examination will be held on February 29 and March 1, 2020. While the entrance examination for Masters of Computer Application (MCA) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon on February 29, the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) will be conducted in the second half on the same day, starting at 2.30pm. The TANCET 2020 for other post-graduate courses, including engineering, technology, architecture and planning will be conducted on March 1.
Participating Institutes of TANCET 2020
University Colleges of Engineering
Regional Campuses of Anna University
Annamalai University
Govt. and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges)
Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu
How are Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exams conducted?
Tancet examination is conducted in offline mode using paper and pen on an OMR sheet. The questions are objective type, multiple choice questions. There are four choices for every question and candidates have to choose the right option. There are 100 questions each carrying 1 mark thus total marks are 100. Time duration for the Tancet examination is 120 minutes (2 hours). There is also negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions though. The examinations in divided in to five sections namely Reading Comprehension, English Grammar and Usage, Analysis of Business Situation, Quantitative Ability and Data Sufficiency.