TANCET Admit card out on annauniv.edu: Direct link to download hall ticket

TANCET 2020: Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Admit Card 2020. Candidates appearing for TANCET 2020 exam, can download TANCET Hall Ticket from the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu.

TANCET Admit Card 2020: Steps to download TANCET hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University - annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘TANCET 2020’ link

Step 3: On the new home page, select ‘TANCET 2020 Hall Ticket’ link

Step 4: Login using your credentials

Step 5: Your TANCET 2020 admit card will be displayed online. Downlaod it for future reference and take a print out



TANCET 2020: Full schedule

The TANCET 2020 examination will be held on February 29 and March 1, 2020. While the entrance examination for Masters of Computer Application (MCA) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon on February 29, the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) will be conducted in the second half on the same day, starting at 2.30pm. The TANCET 2020 for other post-graduate courses, including engineering, technology, architecture and planning will be conducted on March 1.

Participating Institutes of TANCET 2020

University Colleges of Engineering

Regional Campuses of Anna University

Annamalai University

Govt. and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges)

Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu

How are Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exams conducted?

Tancet examination is conducted in offline mode using paper and pen on an OMR sheet. The questions are objective type, multiple choice questions. There are four choices for every question and candidates have to choose the right option. There are 100 questions each carrying 1 mark thus total marks are 100. Time duration for the Tancet examination is 120 minutes (2 hours). There is also negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions though. The examinations in divided in to five sections namely Reading Comprehension, English Grammar and Usage, Analysis of Business Situation, Quantitative Ability and Data Sufficiency.