TISSNET result 2021 announced on tiss.edu; steps to download result

TISSNET result 2021: Tata Institute of Social Science has declared TISSNET (National Eligibility Test) 2021 result on its official website tiss.edu. The entrance exam to MA course was earlier held on February 20. TISS on March 19 rescheduled the result announcement date for TISSNET 2021.

TISSNET 2021 result: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result link’ in latest announcements

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available. Download and take a print out for further reference.



Click here for direct link for TISSNET result 2021

The selection process consists of passing the TISS national entrance test (TISS-NET) exam followed by the programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with online personal interview (OPI).

About TISSNET

The entrance exam is being conducted for admission in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH courses.

TISS campuses

The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to TISS campuses including Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and centre in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).