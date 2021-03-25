TISSNET result 2021 announced on tiss.edu; steps to download result

-
ALSO READ
TISSNET result 2021 to be announced April 25: How to check it on tiss.edu
NIFT result 2021 declared on nift.ac.in; check steps NIFT entrance result
CTET result 2021 declared on ctet.nic.in, 414,798 pass; know details
ICSI CS result 2020 declared: Check Executive, Professional course result
ICSI releases CS Foundation 2020, CSEET 2021 results on icsi.edu
-
TISSNET result 2021: Tata Institute of Social Science has declared TISSNET (National Eligibility Test) 2021 result on its official website tiss.edu. The entrance exam to MA course was earlier held on February 20. TISS on March 19 rescheduled the result announcement date for TISSNET 2021.
TISSNET 2021 result: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions.tiss.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result link’ in latest announcements
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will be available. Download and take a print out for further reference.
Click here for direct link for TISSNET result 2021
The selection process consists of passing the TISS national entrance test (TISS-NET) exam followed by the programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with online personal interview (OPI).
About TISSNET
The entrance exam is being conducted for admission in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH courses.
TISS campuses
The qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to TISS campuses including Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and centre in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor