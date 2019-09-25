TNTEU to declare revised TN B Sc, TN B Ed result 2019 on tnteu.ac.in

TNTEU result 2019: The Teachers University (TNTEU) has withdrawn the TN B Sc result and TN B Ed from its official website. The varsity had released the of TNTEU Bachelor of Science (B Sc) exam and TNTEU Bachelor of (B Ed) exam on tnteu.ac.in on Tuesday i.e. September 24.

The university is expected to announce the TNTEU 2019 for both TNTEU B Sc and TNTEU B Ed students shortly on its official portal. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and registration card ready to access their TNTEU results and keep checking the website of TNTEU for latest updates about TNTEU result 2019. The TNTEU conducted the TNTEU B Sc examination and TNTEU B Ed examination in March, May and June this year.

Yesterday, the TNTEU had published a link for TNTEU results 2019. However, the link was found to be non-operational and students were not able to check their TN B Ed Result 2019 and TN B Sc result 2019. Later in the day, the varsity published another link, but that also stopped working. The University has not given any official confirmation about the exact timing of the declaration of TNTEU result 2019.

How to check TN B Sc result 2019 and TN B Ed result 2019

Visit the official website of TNTEU on tnteu.ac.in

Click on ‘ results ’ on the homepage

’ on the homepage You will be redirected to the TNTEU Results 2019 page when available

Download the results and take a print out for future reference

About TNTEU



Teachers University is a state university located at Chennai in Tamil Nadu, which specialises in teachers' education. As on 2012, 665 colleges that are offering Bachelor of Education (B Ed) degree courses are affiliated with the university. Some of these affiliated colleges are also offering Master of Education (M Ed) degree courses.