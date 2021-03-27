Impasse on farmers will end if unions are willing to sort out issue: Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers
Tomar says farmer protest limited to certain area, hopes to break deadlock
Kharif foodgrains production likely to be 144 MT in 2020-21: Narendra Tomar
Genuinely misinformed: Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's views on farm laws
Agriculture minister tried to engage in dialogue, do read his letter: Modi
-
Union Agriculture Minister
Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the deadlock over the ongoing farmers' agitation will end the day the leaders of farm unions decide to sort out this issue.
"The government will also find a way out. The Centre is ready for talks and wants to resolve the issue," Tomar told reporters.
He reached here after campaigning for the BJP for the Assembly polls in Assam, where voting for the first phase was held on Saturday.
"The incumbent BJP government in Assam worked well. After a long period, the people of Assam witnessed peace, development and a sense of security under this government. The BJP will come to power again in that state," Tomar said.
To a query, the Morena MP said the BJP is in a very strong position in TMC-ruled West Bengal, where polling was held for the first phase.
Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting since past four months at Delhi's border points, demanding a rollback of three new farm laws, terming them "anti-farmers".
The Centre in September last year enacted the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Multiple rounds of talks between the government and leaders of farmers have failed to break the impasse.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU