UGC forms panel to regulate fee charged by self-financed medical colleges

In a bid to check the exorbitant fees for medical courses charged by self-financed deemed universities, the (UGC) has formed a committee to regulate the rates, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"The has constituted a committee to regulate the fees chargeable by self-financed deemed-to-be universities in medical and dental courses in view of the exorbitant fees being charged by them," Satyapal Singh, the (HRD), replied to a written question.

The committee consists of R C Deka, former AIIMS director; S K Ray, former additional secretary and financial adviser, HRD Ministry, and a nominee each from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dental Council of India, (MCI) and

Other members include O P Kalra, vice-chancellor Pt B D Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak; Saroj Chooramani Gopal, former VC of King George Medical University, Lucknow; Mahesh Verma, of Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi; Ajay S Chandanwale, dean, and Hospitals, Pune.