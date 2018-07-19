UGC forms panel to regulate fee charged by self-financed medical colleges

JUST IN
In a bid to check the exorbitant fees for medical courses charged by self-financed deemed universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a committee to regulate the rates, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"The UGC has constituted a committee to regulate the fees chargeable by self-financed deemed-to-be universities in medical and dental courses in view of the exorbitant fees being charged by them," Satyapal Singh, the minister of state for human resource development (HRD), replied to a written question.

The committee consists of R C Deka, former AIIMS director; S K Ray, former additional secretary and financial adviser, HRD Ministry, and a nominee each from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dental Council of India, Medical Council of India (MCI) and HRD Ministry.

Other members include O P Kalra, vice-chancellor Pt B D Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak; Saroj Chooramani Gopal, former VC of King George Medical University, Lucknow; Mahesh Verma, director of Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi; Ajay S Chandanwale, dean, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospitals, Pune.
