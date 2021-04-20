UGC NET exam postponed due to Covid-19, fresh dates to be announced later

-
The UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 has been postponed by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday.
"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," tweeted Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
The UGC - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode was scheduled between May 2 to May 17, 2021, throughout the country covering 81 subjects.
The Nation Testing Agency (NTA) in a statement said, "looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination".
"The revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021)examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before theexamination." read the NTA statement.
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Union Education Minister had already announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 10 exams and the postponement of the CBSE class 12 exams.
