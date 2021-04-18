JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid surge in coronavirus cases

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday.

"Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now," Nishank tweeted.

According to an official order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE-(Main) April session".

"The revised dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," the order said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)