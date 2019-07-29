UP Board 10th, 12th Improvement result 2019 released: How to download marks

10th, 12th Improvement result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared Improvement Result 2019 on its official website upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP announced the UP Compartmental Result 2019 for 10th and 12th exams 2019 on Sunday.

Steps to check Improvement Result 2019:

1. Go to the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘result compartment and improvement 2019’

3. Provide required details to get your UP Board 10th Result 2019 or UP Board Matric result

4. Save the result

Where to look for UP Board Improvement/Compartmental result 2019 Class 10, class 12:

Result via SMS: To avail of the service to receive your UPMSP 10th result and UP 12th result directly on your phone via SMS, check with your mobile operator which will provide you with a number to send SMS. Once you enter your 10-digit roll number after typing <ABC34...>, send it to the number you have been provided. You'll receive your results shortly. Remember different mobile operators have their own numbers and procedure, so follow their instructions.

Results via Websites: Students can check their scores through the official websites. The websites are upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com also host the results.

To check, open the website and click on the results link available on the homepage. From there, you will be redirected to the results page; have patiece if the page takes time to load. Once the page is loaded, enter your name, roll number and select class carefully. The page will display your scores. Make sure to download it or take a printout of the page.

What are UP Board Compartmental/Improvement Exams?

These exams were organised by the UPMSP to give a second chance to the students who had failed in the March 2019 Examination. By appearing and clearing the UP Board Improvement Exam 2019, students will be able to pass in the 2019 without wasting or waiting for an entire year. This year, 16,333 students registered for Improvement/Compartmental exam, out of whom 14,629 students appeared for the examination. Of the appeared number, 14,607 students passed according to the UP Board Compartmental Results 2019 — that translates to a 99.85% pass ratio.

About UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible for conducting Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job of conducting both the Class 10, 12 according to the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.