UP board result 2020: 12th result to be declared soon; how to check marks

result 2020 Class 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare 12th Result 2020 on its official website upmsp.edu.in. students can also check and download their Class 12 results on examresults.net, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, over 2 million students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination.

Where to look for UP Board 12th result:

Result via SMS: To avail the service to receive your UPMSP 12th result directly on your phone via SMS, check with your mobile operator who will provide you with a number to send SMS. Once you enter your 10 digit roll number after typing <ABC34...>, send it to the number you've been provided. You'll receive your results shortly. Remember different mobile operators have their own numbers and procedure, so follow their instructions.

Results via Websites: Students can check their scores through the official websites. The websites are- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. Private websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com also host the results.





ALSO READ: UP board result 2020: 10th result to be out today; steps to check result

To check, open the website and click on the results link available on the homepage. From there, you will be redirected to the results page; have patiece if the page takes time to load. Once the page is loaded, enter your name, roll number and select class carefully. The page will display your scores. Make sure to download it or take a printout of the page.

Steps to check UP Board 12th Result 2020:

Step 1. Go to the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in

Step 2. Look for the link - UP Board Result 2020

Step 3. Provide required details to get your UP Board Intermediate Result 2020

Step 4. Download the result

Passing criteria:

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. The board will conduct compartment exam if anyone fails in any subject.

About UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.