BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results for 2nd, 4th, 6th semesters out; check

BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Result 2019: The Board Of Technical (BTEUP) released the BTE UP Result 2019, BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 for even semester on Tuesday, August 13. 2019. The Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 was released by the Board Of Technical (BTEUP) on its official website bteup.ac.in.

Students who have appeared for the 2nd, 4th, 6th semesters can check the UPBTE Polytechnic Diploma Results 2019 on the official website.

Steps to check UPBTE result 2019 Even Semester

Step 1: Visit the official website - bteup.ac.in or result.bteupexam.in

Step 2: Click on BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number and other details

Step 4: Download your semester result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About BTE UP

UP State Board of Technical and Training was set up in the state in 1958. The institutions affiliated to the board cater to over 250,000 students in over 60 different disciplines every year. The functions of the board include to affiliate institutions and prescribe courses of study and give instructions related to examinations conducted by it. It also prescribes educational qualifications for the admission of students to affiliated institutions.