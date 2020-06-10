Want to apply in best universities? Top institutes of India, world in pics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has topped the list for the eighth consecutive year.
No wonder, from a small community of problem-solvers and science enthusiasts in early 1860's to an independent, coeducational, privately endowed university organised into five schools, the principle of educational innovation remains at the core of MIT’s educational philosophy.
Stanford University, US
Nicknamed the “billionaire factory”, it is said that if Stanford graduates formed their own country it would boast one of the world’s largest ten economies.
Like MIT, Stanford has also retained its positions at second.
Th University was founded in 1885 by California senator Leland Stanford and his wife, Jane, to “promote the public welfare by exercising an influence in behalf of humanity and civilization”.
Harvard University, US
Established in 1636, Harvard is the oldest higher education institution in the United States and have one of the finest curriculums, helping the University to retain its position at third.
However, like most of the United States’ pre-Civil War colleges, Harvard was founded to train clergy, but Harvard’s curriculum and student body quickly secularized, and in the 20th century admissions policy was opened up to bring in a more diverse pool of applicants.
University of Oxford, UK
Having said to be the oldest university in the English-speaking world, the University of Oxford also offers worldclass education system along with other extracurricular activities, making it to rank fourth in the list.
The university is actually so ancient that its founding date is unknown – though it is thought that teaching took place there as early as the 11th century.
California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US
The California Institute of Technology (Caltech), known for its world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution, located in Pasadena, California, ranks fifth in the list of world's top universities.
Apart from its at part educational system, the university offers excellent opportunities for the study and performance of music, theater, and the visual arts, all activities that play a vital role in realizing Caltech’s mission to role in realizing the Institute's mission of "educating outstanding students to become creative members of society".
ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
At number six, ETH Zurich is one of the world's leading universities in science and technology, established in 1855 as the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School, having graduates including 21 Nobel laureates, 2 Fields Medalists, 2 Pritzker Prize winners, and 1 Turing Award winner as alumni, including the great Albert Einstein himself.
University of Cambridge, UK
At seventh position, the University of Cambridge is a collegiate public research institution that serves more than 18,000 students from all corners of the globe.
UCL (University College London, Gower Street London), UK
Ranked eigth in the world, UCL stands 4th in Europe, 1st in London in the QS World University Rankings 2020.
There has been 29 Nobel laureates among its former staff and students; a winner in every decade since the Prize started.
Imperial College London, UK
Ranked 9th in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2020, Imperial College London focuses solely on science, engineering, medicine and business.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India
IIT Bombay has retained its status as India’s premier university at 172nd global rank, though it fell 20 places from 152 last year.
Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, India
This year, IISc Bangalore, the second-ranked Indian institutes is at 185th down from 184th rank.
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, India
IIT Delhi is the third-ranked Indian institutes at 193rd place worldwide, fell from from 182nd position last year.