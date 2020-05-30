Want to work from home during lockdown? Apply for DU's paid internship

Central Placement Cell, in collaboration with the Internshala has invited online applications for work from home on its official website. UG and PG students are eligible to apply for the internship.

All you need to know about Delhi University's internship

Interested and eligible students can register for internship online at internshala.com on or before June 12. The registration is free of cost.

Students can choose their internship across all major domains such as Management, Media, Law, Design, and etc. Students can also choose short duration (ranging from 1 to 3 months).

The portal offers more than 6000 work from home All internships offer a paid stipend and certificate.

Visit Delhi university’s official website at du.ac.in for further details.