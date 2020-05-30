JUST IN
Want to work from home during lockdown? Apply for DU's paid internship

Interested and eligible students can register for internship online at internshala.com on or before June 12. The registration is free of cost

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Central Placement Cell, Delhi University in collaboration with the Internshala has invited online applications for work from home internships on its official website. UG and PG students are eligible to apply for the internship.

All you need to know about Delhi University's internship

Interested and eligible students can register for internship online at internshala.com on or before June 12. The registration is free of cost.

Students can choose their internship across all major domains such as Management, Media, Law, Design, and etc. Students can also choose short duration internships (ranging from 1 to 3 months).

The portal offers more than 6000 work from home internships. All internships offer a paid stipend and certificate.

Visit Delhi university’s official website at du.ac.in for further details.
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 12:56 IST

