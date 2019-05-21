WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 declared; Sougata Das tops with 99.14%

JUST IN
Photo: Shutterstock

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: WBBSE has declared class 10th results for 2019 on May 21. The result is will be declared on its official website wbresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on result.gov.in.

The Madhyamik 2019 or Class 10 exams were conducted from 12 February,2019 to 22 February, 2019

Here's how you can check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for West Board of Secondary Education ( Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination-2019 link and click on it

Step 3: Enter asked details

Step 4: Dowload the result

Results will also be available on some of the Results app on google play store.

Know about 2018 WBBSE Class 10th Results here

Check your West Bengal Class 10 board results via phone message

If the websites are down, one can get the result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888 in the given format - WB10(space)(roll number).

2018 WBBSE Madhyamik statistics: In 2018, the WBBSE board recorded pass percentage of 85.49%.

A total of 10,66,176 students registered for the west bengal class 10 board exam. 8,76,694 students cleared the exams with an overall pass percentage of 86.07%

Top performing districts

East Midnapore tops the WBBSE Class 10 exam with 96.01 per cent, while Kolkata secured the second spot and West Midnapore third

Note: Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evluation for free

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all students who excelled in the Madhyamik exams
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 11:03 IST

