WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 declared; Sougata Das tops with 99.14%

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: WBBSE has declared class 10th results for 2019 on May 21. The result is will be declared on its official website wbresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on result.gov.in.
The Madhyamik 2019 or Class 10 exams were conducted from 12 February,2019 to 22 February, 2019
Here's how you can check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019
Step 1: Log on to wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for West Board of Secondary Education ( Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination-2019 link and click on it
Step 3: Enter asked details
Step 4: Dowload the result
Results will also be available on some of the Results app on google play store.
Know about 2018 WBBSE Class 10th Results here
Check your West Bengal Class 10 board results via phone message
If the websites are down, one can get the result directly on their mobile by sending an SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888 in the given format - WB10(space)(roll number).
2018 WBBSE Madhyamik statistics: In 2018, the WBBSE board recorded pass percentage of 85.49%.
A total of 10,66,176 students registered for the west bengal class 10 board exam. 8,76,694 students cleared the exams with an overall pass percentage of 86.07%
Top performing districts
East Midnapore tops the WBBSE Class 10 exam with 96.01 per cent, while Kolkata secured the second spot and West Midnapore third
Note: Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evluation for free
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all students who excelled in the Madhyamik exams
Congratulations to all students who excelled and all those who took the Madhyamik exams. Good wishes to your parents, your teachers and good luck for all your future endeavours— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 21, 2019