Does Rahul have what it takes to forge opposition unity before 2019 polls?
Business Standard

AAP gearing up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, plans 'small ticket' crowdfunding

AAP will also fight Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking for fresh resources through crowdfunding.

Various models of "small ticket" crowdfunding were discussed at a meeting attended by party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

"After the election, we were dependent on big ticket fundings. Now, we are looking for small-ticket crowdfunding by the people," Bhardwaj told PTI.

He said among different funding models discussed at the meeting, one was to collect Rs 100 per individual per month, convincing people that the AAP government was dedicated to work for them.

The AAP has already announced its in-charges in five of the seven Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. Besides, the party aims to contest elections in other states, totalling around 100 Lok Sabha seats.

It will also fight Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

A senior party leader said the party planned to highlight the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi in the fields of education, health, power and water supply, and disseminate political messages across the country through different media.

The crowdfunding initiative will be launched at a meeting with party volunteers from across the country on October 14, he said.
First Published: Sat, September 29 2018. 20:05 IST

