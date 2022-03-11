AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday

-
Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, party sources said on Friday after he met the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
On March 13, the party will take out a roadshow in Amritsar. Both the events will be attended by Kejriwal, the sources said.
A day after the Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory, Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at his residence on Friday and extended an invitation to him to attend both the events, the sources said.
The over-an-hour-long meet was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP in-charge of political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha.
Mann later left for Punjab.
"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to extend invitation for the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. He also shared a picture of the meeting.
This was Mann's first meeting with Kejriwal after the assembly election results were declared on Thursday.
The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.
Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for the national capital, Mann said he would meet Kejriwal to congratulate him on the party's victory in Punjab elections.
Mann has said the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.
On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious.
