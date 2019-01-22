All Bengali refugees will be given citizenship: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Kick-starting the BJP's campaign in West Bengal, party chief Amit Shah Tuesday said all Bengali refugees will be granted citizenship with the passage of the Citizenship Bill.

Speaking at a rally in Malda, Shah took on the ruling and said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be for restoring democracy in the state.

"I want to assure that all the Bengali refugees will be given citizenship under the Citizenship Bill. The TMC government has done nothing for the refugees but we will give them citizenship," he said.

Taking a jibe at the rally of opposition parties in Kolkata, he said the anti- parties did not utter 'Bharat Mata ki jai or 'Vande Mataram' even once during the public meeting, but kept chanting 'Modi Modi'.

He alleged that the 'mahagathbandhan' of opposition parties was meant for "gaining power and serving personal interests".

"Mahagathbandhan is all about greed and lust. They want to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty and corruption," he said.

Describing the dispensation as a "government that facilitates murders", he said the party will be ousted in the general elections.