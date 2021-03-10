Arms, ammunition recovered in Assam's Chirang ahead of polls

-
A large number of arms and ammunition were found on Wednesday at a forest in Chirang district in poll-bound Assam, police said.
An AK series rifle, an AK series rifle magazine, three 7.65 mm pistol, three 7.65 mm pistol magazines and 90 rounds of AK series live ammunition were found during a raid at Chirang reserve forest in Runikhata police station area, they said.
Five rounds of 9 mm live ammunition and three rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition were also recovered, they added.
Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases with 47 constituencies going to polls on March 27, the second phase for 39 constituencies is on April 1 and 40 seats in the third phase will be voting on April 6.
