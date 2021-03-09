Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup Metropolitan

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly elections: BJP to announce candidates today
2 Assam journalists arrested, 3 others detained for 'maligning' minister
BJP keeps mum on implementing CAA in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
EC stops transfer of IPS, APS officers ordered by Assam govt
Non-stop efforts being made for Assam's progress, says PM Modi
-
To encourage female voters to exercise their franchise, the authorities have decided to set up 125 all-women polling booths in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam, officials said on Tuesday.
These booths will be managed by women officials only, they said.
This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.
Ten such polling booths will be set up in the Jalukbari constituency, 65 in Guwahati (East), 20 in Guwahati (West), and 30 booths in the Dispur seat, she said.
The training for the women presiding officers and poll officials has commenced in Guwahati from March 6, and will continue till March 17, she added.
Assam will vote in three phases, beginning March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU