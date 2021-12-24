Arvind Kejriwal slams Punjab govt over sacrilege, drugs cases

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Centre's help sought in Ludhiana bomb blast case: CM Charanjit Channi
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Sukhbir Badal condemns Golden Temple incident, demands strict action
-
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged a conspiracy behind the recent cases of sacrilege and explosion, and said the weak government ruling Punjab has failed to crack the whip.
The Delhi chief minister, who is on a visit to Punjab, also called the drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia a political stunt.
A bomb exploded in the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state.
Police suspect that the man killed in the blast may have been trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.
Few days ago, there were cases of sacrilege. Now, there is a blast in Ludhiana. Such incidents before polls are being done under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. It is the handiwork of a few people, Kejriwal said during an interaction with reporters in Amritsar.
He said he has full faith in the people of Punjab and that they will defeat the nefarious designs of those trying to foment tension.
Hitting out at the Channni-led dispensation, he said, There is a weak government in Punjab. They (ruling party leaders) are fighting amongst themselves. Punjab needs an honest strong government which can act against those indulging in conspiracies.
He said the person who attempted sacrilege at the Golden Temple must must have been sent by someone influential to foment tension and that there were several cases of sacrilege over the last five years.
Such incidents will keep taking place until a strong government takes over, he said.
He promised an honest, strong and stable government that will bring the culprits to book.
The AAP chief also slammed the Congress on the drug menace in the state saying the government, during the previous poll campaign, had promised to wipe out the mafia within a month of forming the government.
"During five years, one FIR is registered and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are boasting about it," he said.
Kejriwal said a well entrenched drug network existed in Punjab powerful dealers were involved.
When asked asked about Majithia, he said, Just 10 days before polls are to be announced, they are boasting. It is only a political stunt, he said.
The former minister was on Monday booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU