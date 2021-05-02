Assam election result 2021 LIVE updates: It's BJP vs 'Grand Alliance'
Assam election result 2021 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the 126-seat Assam election 2021 will begin at 8 am today. In Assam, the ruling BJP is facing a challenge from "Mahajoth" or "Grand Alliance" comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples'' Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).
The BJP has an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People''s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP),
The party had scripted history by winning the traditionally Congress-dominated state in 2016, after remaining on the fringes.
According to most exit polls, BJP is likely to retain power in Assam by winning 75-85 seats, while Opposition alliance may get 40-50 seats despite a “Grand Alliance” of more than five parties led by the Congress.
