Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election LIVE: Voting begins
West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Live Updates: Voting in the 4 states and 1 UT to begin shortly.
Assembly election 2021: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry are set to vote today. Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It is Assam's third and final, while West Bengal has five more. Voting for all constituencies will begin at 7 am and finish at 6 pm. The results of all five elections will be declared on May 2. Over 20 crore people from Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote in a mammoth electoral exercise today.
As many as 31 seats will go to the polls in West Bengal today. All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu vote in a single phase today. In Assam, the final phase will see 40 seats in play, with the ruling BJP aiming for a second term. The 140 seats of Kerala also vote in a single phase today, with the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking to retain power. Puducherry is currently under President's Rule. The Congress party will contest 14 of the 30 Assembly seats, with the DMK getting 13.
