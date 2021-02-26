- Investors turn to pharma stocks amid market crash; Nifty Pharma gains 1.5%
- Worried about the market crash? Here's how analysts interpret the fall
- DHFL hits 5% upper circuit as RBI okays Piramal Group's resolution proposal
- Judge in Google case disturbed that company tracks even 'incognito' users
- Will Friday's gap-down lead to more losses for Sensex, Nifty going ahead?
- Will Friday's gap-down lead to more losses for Sensex, Nifty going ahead?
- Video KYC: Private banks hit the ground the running, while PSBs lag
- Bond yields, US air strike: What dragged the Sensex 1,500 pts lower today
- Bond yields, US air strike: What dragged the Sensex 1,500 pts lower today
LIVE: EC to announce Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Pondy election date
Assembly Election Dates Announcemet: ECI will announce schedule for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly elections today. Stay tuned for Assembly elections 2021 LIVE updates
Topics
Assembly elections | Tamil Nadu elections | Kerala Elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock
Assembly Election Dates Announcement LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly elections today. While 294 Assembly seats are slated to go to polls in West Bengal, 234 seats are up for grabs in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.
In West Bengal, a party has to get 148 to attain the majority. Earlier, the election was held between April 4 and May 5 in 2016, where the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee was re-elected in Vidhan Sabha.
In Kerlala, a party has to bag 71 seats to form a government. In 2016, the election was held on May 16, where the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M) won the election, and on May 25, Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in as the chief minister of the state.
Assam Assembly comprises 126 seats. A party has to garner 64 of them to get a majority. Earlier, the Assam Assembly election was held between April 4-11 in 2016, where Sarbananda Sonowal led-BJP was able to overthrow Congress party under Tarun Gogoi in the state.
Tamil Nadu elections will be held for 234 seats. The term limits of the fifteenth Tamil Nadu legislative assembly will end on May 24, 2021.
Puducherry is currently under the President's rule.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh