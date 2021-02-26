West Bengal election 2021 in 8 phases from March 27; counting on May 2

-
West Bengal Assembly election will be held in eight phases from March 27, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday. West Bengal election result will be declared on May 2. The ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee has pitched this election as a contest between the people of Bengal and ‘outsiders’. Meanwhile, political pundits expect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s meteoric rise in the state. However, it is yet to be seen what role the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Forum play in terms of bagging a share of the votes.
West Bengal election 2021: Full schedule
1st phase: March 27
2nd phase: April 1
3rd phase: April 6
4th phase: April 10
5th phase: April 17
6th phase: April 22
7th phase: April 26
8th phase: April 29
Counting on May 2
West Bengal Assembly election 2021
The legislature has 294 seats. A party has to secure 148 seats to attain a majority.
In 2016, West Bengal elections were held between April 4 and May 5, where the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, was re-elected in Vidhan Sabha.
ABOUT WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY
The West Bengal Legislative Assembly consists of 294 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), elected from single-seat constituencies, with five years term, unless dissolved. The current term will end on May 30, 2021.
Since May 2011, Biman Banerjee has been the Speaker of the Assembly.
ABOUT PREVIOUS WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
The previous election was held in six phases in 2016. The first phase was held in Maoist-affected areas on April 4 and April 11. The other phases were held on April 17, 21, 25, 30, and May 5.
The result was declared on May 19. TMC won the election with 211 seats and also became the first ruling party to win without an ally since 1962 in West Bengal.
On March 5, TMC released its candidate list the day elections were announced. BJP released its list of 52 candidates on March 10. Other parties, such as CPI(M), CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and All India Forward Bloc along with Indian National Congress released their respective candidate list in several rounds after consultations.
Since 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the principal challenger to the TMC in the state as both the Congress and the Left fared poorly in civic as well as panchayat polls.
While TMC won 22 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP managed to get 18, the Congress two, and the Left failed to have any.
