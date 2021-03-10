Bengal: BJP fields actor Hiran Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar

-
ALSO READ
Early Gujarat polls likely if BJP wins in West Bengal, says minister
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
West Bengal polls: Divisive politics won't work in Nandigram, says Mamata
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Trinamool Congress likely to drop several sitting MLAs
-
The BJP on Wednesday named
Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee, who recently joined the party, as its candidate from Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat, ending speculations whether party's state party chief and MP Dilip Ghosh would be fielded from there.
The party also fielded Supriti Chatterjee from Barjora seat, raising the number of women contestants to seven, for the 60 seats in the first two phases of the polls.
Hiran Chatterjee is the first Tollywood actor to be fielded by the BJP for the upcoming assembly polls, beginning on March 27.
The actor named as Hiranmoy Chatterjee in the official BJP list told PTI, "I will follow the party's decision. If the BJP asks me to campaign from today, I am ready. Our common objective is to build a Sonar Bangla."
He is among several Bengali actors like Rudranil Ghosh, Srabanti Chatterjee and Payel Sarkar who had joined the BJP in past one month.
The BJP had earlier announced names of candidates for the remaining 58 seats where polling would be held in the first two phases.
On Saturday, the saffron party had released its first list of 57 candidates for the first two phases and announced the name of another candidate on Monday.
Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh's name was doing the rounds for the Kharagpur Sadar seat, which he had won in 2016.
Ghosh had vacated the seat after being elected as an MP in 2019.
The BJP had lost the Kharagpur Sadar seat during assembly by-poll in December, 2019.
The party gave emphasis to new faces and candidates belonging to backward communities as most of the seats where polling will be held in the first phase are either reserved seats or have a high density of SC and ST population.
The eight-phase polling for 294 assembly seats is poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU