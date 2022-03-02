Bengal CM Mamata thanks people after resounding victory in Municipal polls

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal civic polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in North 24 Parganas
Campaign ends for Tamil Nadu urban civic polls, voting on February 19
Tripura civic body elections begin amid accusations of violence
DMK maintains lead in urban polls, makes inroads into western Tamil Nadu
SC orders more central police forces to be sent for Tripura municipal polls
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the people after the ruling Trinamool Congress won 102 of the 108 municipalities in the state. The Left Front managed to get one municipality and the newly formed 'Humro Party' won the Darjeeling municipality but BJP failed to open its account.
Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections. Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us work together for peace, prosperity and development of the state. Jai Bangla!"
The Left Front secured its victory in Taherpur Municipality in the Nadia district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had emerged as the main Opposition party in West Bengal after winning 77 seats in the Assembly polls last year, failed to open its account. The Congress too failed to win a single seat. Surprisingly, the newly-formed Humro Party won the Darjeeling Municipality. Four municipalities had a hung result.
The civic body polls recorded a 77 per cent turnout, marred by violence. Reports of intimidation allegedly by the TMC workers, electoral malpractices and attacks on journalists emerged from various parts of the state on the polling day. The BJP, meanwhile, has demanded a repoll. On Monday, the party called for a 12-hour strike against the violence and alleged electoral malpractices -- a charge denied by the ruling TMC.
The results declared so far show that the Trinamool has not only been able to consolidate its position in South Bengal but has whitewashed BJP in North Bengal too, putting a big question mark on the saffron brigades' so called stronghold in districts like Cooch Behar, Malda, South and North Dinajpur and Alipurduar.
The Trinamool Congress has won in municipalities like Contai - home of Suvendu Adhikari and Kidderpore from where former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had won the assembly election and now Hiran from where BJP has an MLA. The TMC has also made strong inroads in BJP strongman Arjun Singh's backyard by winning the Bhatpara municipality in North 24 Parganas.
--IANS
sbg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor