Polling underway in 108 civic bodies across West Bengal amid tight security

Polling was underway for 108 civic bodies across West Bengal on Sunday morning amid tight security, officials said.
Polling started at 7 am in 2,171 wards of the 108 municipalities and will continue till 5 pm, they said.
Long queues were seen outside many booths as people turned up early for casting their votes.
A total of 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, with at least one armed police in every booth.
In all, 135 observers, including 10 special senior observers and 108 general observers, are keeping a close watch on the polling.
Around 95.6 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 8,160 candidates.
The ruling TMC is up against BJP, CPIM-led Left Front and Congress. Unable to secure party tickets, many TMC leaders are fighting as Independents.
Polling was not held in 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination, and they were declared uncontested winners. Nearly all of these wards were won by the TMC.
The votes will be counted on March 2.
