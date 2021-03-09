Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys

-
In what might seem like a rude shock for Bharatiya Janata Party, two surveys predicted that the saffron party might not beat the ruling TMC in West Bengal.
A poll, conducted by TimesNow-CVoter, predicted the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats, a massive gain from its current tally of three, the opinion poll said. The Left-Congress-led alliance could get around 33 seats.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) recently released its list of candidates who will contest from 291 seats out of the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal, with its chief and state CM Mamata Banerjee contesting from Nandigram. BJP released a list of 57 candidates who will mostly be fighting in the first and second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Congress, which is contesting the Bengal Assembly Elections with the Left, has announced a list of 13 candidates so far.
Meanwhile, the ABP-CNX survey said the ruling TMC s likely to get 154-164 seats while BJP is likely to win 102-112 seats.
According to the survey TMC is likely to get 41.53% votes while BJP is likely to garner approximately 34% of the votes.
At least 415 companies of central forces will be deployed by the ECI for the first phase of polling on March 27 in West Bengal. Polls will be conducted in the state in eight phases and counting is scheduled for May 2.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "spreading lies and canards" against the TMC government, and said voters, this time, would witness 'Didi versus BJP' fight in all 294 constituencies of the poll-bound state.
Taking a dig at Modi over inclusion of his picture in COVID-19 vaccination certificates, she said the "day wasn't far when the country will be named after him".
Asserting that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal, the feisty TMC boss said, "The fight is between me and the BJP in all 294 seats."
