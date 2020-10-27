Bihar elections: Giriraj Singh attacks Tejashwi Yadav over promise on jobs

Union Minister on Monday lashed out at Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate over his jobs' promise and asked how many jobs he had created when his party had over 12 ministers in the administration.

"I want to ask why after flaunting his father's political legacy does he not talk of his father's crimes. I'd like for him to show the number of people whom he's given employment to in 20 months when he had over 12 ministers in administration," Singh told reporters.

In its party's manifesto for Bihar polls, (RJD) has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs for youth if it comes to power in the state.

Yadav was the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from November 2015 to July 2017 when RJD was in power with Janata Dal (United).

The will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)