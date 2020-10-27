Bihar elections: Giriraj Singh attacks Tejashwi Yadav over promise on jobs

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari starts election campaign of BJP
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
LJP releases 2nd list of candidates; says JD(U) will push Bihar back
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies
-
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday lashed out at Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his jobs' promise and asked how many jobs he had created when his party had over 12 ministers in the administration.
"I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav why after flaunting his father's political legacy does he not talk of his father's crimes. I'd like for him to show the number of people whom he's given employment to in 20 months when he had over 12 ministers in administration," Singh told reporters.
In its party's manifesto for Bihar polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs for youth if it comes to power in the state.
Yadav was the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from November 2015 to July 2017 when RJD was in power with Janata Dal (United).
The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor