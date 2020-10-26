JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Bihar Elections » News

SC stays HC order asking political parties to hold virtual bypoll campaigns
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi to address two poll meetings in Bihar on Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public election meetings at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar on October 28.

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Elections

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will

address two public election meetings at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar on October 28.

Senior state Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra on Monday said that Gandhi will hold the meeting at Valmiki Nagar at 12 noon and the one at Kusheshwar Asthan at 2.30 pm.

Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 7, while Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituency will go to polls on November 3.

In Bihar, the Congress is a part of the RJD-headed Grand Alliance which also has the CPI(ML), CPI(M) and the CPI as constituents.

The Assembly elections in the state would be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 26 2020. 19:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY