Rahul Gandhi to address two poll meetings in Bihar on Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will
address two public election meetings at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar on October 28.
Senior state Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra on Monday said that Gandhi will hold the meeting at Valmiki Nagar at 12 noon and the one at Kusheshwar Asthan at 2.30 pm.
Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 7, while Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituency will go to polls on November 3.
In Bihar, the Congress is a part of the RJD-headed Grand Alliance which also has the CPI(ML), CPI(M) and the CPI as constituents.
The Assembly elections in the state would be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.
