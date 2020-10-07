Bihar polls: BJP spares 11 seats to associate partner VIP from its quota

-
ALSO READ
After leaving JDU-BJP alliance, LJP looks to strengthen itself in Bihar
Nitish not a factor in Bihar polls, real fight between RJD, BJP: Tejashwi
NDA backs Nitish in Bihar, snubs Chirag; JD(U) gets 122 seats, BJP 121
Bihar polls: Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing, backs Tejashwi for CM
Don't vote for JD(U), BJP-LJP will form next govt in Bihar: Chirag Paswan
-
The BJP on Wednesday allocated 11 seats to associate partner Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of 121 seats in Bihar assembly polls.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced at a joint press conference Tuesday that while JD(U) will spare some seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi from its share of 122 seats and the BJP will accommodate VIP from its quota of 121 seats in the 243-member assembly.JD(U) has provided seven seats to HAM.
The seat distribution to VIP was announced by Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, and VIP chief Mukesh Sahni. Jaiswal said VIP would also be provided one seat in Bihar legislative council in future.
VIP, floated a couple of years ago by former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni, was with the opposition Grand Alliance till last week. Sahni had announced an abrupt exit from the Opposition coalition in protest against “back-stabbing” by RJD, which helms the anti-NDA grouping, and its de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Sahni expressed happiness over return to the BJP-led NDA with which he had started his political innings in 2014.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor