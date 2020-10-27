Bihar polls: Nitish vows solar streetlights, irrigation tools to villages

-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday promised solar streetlights and irrigation facilities in villages if he gets another term.
"If we get a chance, we will install solar streetlights in the villages. On March 1, we had said that if we get a chance again, we will provide irrigation facilities for every field," said the Bihar CM during a rally in Hilsa, Nalanda, on the final day of campaigning ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections on October 28.
Nitish also vowed to reach out to the people, left out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the elections. "Amid the pandemic, it is not possible to reach out to many people due to shortage of time. However, I have decided that after the elections, I will reach out to the whole of Bihar. We have managed to get a grip on COVID-19 in the state. Scores of people are getting tested in the state."
"I belong to you and have come only to greet you. Till date, you have given me a lot of respect. I will continue to serve you until the day I die," he added.
The Bihar chief minister further recounted the works done in sectors like drinking water and transportation.
The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly elections ended today evening.
A total of 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase of elections on October 28.
