Bihar elections 2020: Lalu hits out at Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi again

Neither can you take Lalu Prasad out of Bihar politics nor Bihar out of the RJD supremo, who though in Ranchi jail has been closely monitoring and directing the action in the Assembly poll campaign.
On Thursday, he slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi as Mukhya Mauka Mantri (Chief Opportunist Minister) and up-mukhya dhokha mantri (Deputy Chief Deceive Minister) while referring to a cartoon uploaded from his tweeter handle.
"People have given many opportunities to you but you have only deceived them," he said.
In the cartoon, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi can be seen urging voters to give them one more chance and the public saying: "how many more you need?"
Four days back, Lalu Prasad had taken another jibe at the Nitish Kumar government in a similar Twitter post in which the Chief Minister had tried to make an excuse of the fact that Bihar is not a maritime state and hence misses out on trade and commerce.
He also suggested that Nitish Kumar should retire and call it quits as he has toiled enough.
Like in 2019 parliamentary elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo is not present in person to campaign for his party in the Bihar assembly election starting October 28, but is monitoring every single step his son Tejashwi Yadav is taking.
--IANS
ajk/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
