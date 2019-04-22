BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi

The BJP Monday named former cricketer as its candidate in the East Delhi constituency and nominated in the New Delhi seat for Lok Sabha elections.

Gambhir replaced BJP leader Maheish Girri and will face Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Lekhi is pitted against AAP's Brajesh Goel and Ajay Maken of the Congress.

The BJP had on Sunday named four sitting MPs for elections in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

It is yet to name its candidate for the North-west Delhi constituency. The BJP won all seven seats in the national capital in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.