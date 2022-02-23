BJP Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

-
-
BJP Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, a day before polling in Lucknow in the fourth of the seven phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Yadav tweeted a photo of Mayank Joshi meeting him and described it as an "informal meeting".
Rita Bahuguna Joshi is the Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj and was pitching for her son to be declared the BJP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat. However, the BJP gave the ticket to Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak.
In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "An informal meeting with Mayank Joshi (Shri Mayank Joshi jee se shistaachaar mulaakaat)." However, what was discussed in the meeting is not known.
Rita Bahuguna Joshi was elected as MLA from Lucknow Cantonment on a Congress ticket in 2012. In the 2017, assembly elections, she contested on a BJP ticket, and defeated SP candidate Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Aparna Yadav recently joined the BJP.
