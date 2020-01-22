BJP releases list of all 67 candidates for Delhi assembly elections 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the full list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The party will contest on 67 seats while ally Janata Dal United JD(U) will contest on 2 seats and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) will contest on Seema Puri constituency.

The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020. The last date for filing of the nomination was January 21, 2020.

Key candidates

BJP’s Sunil Yadav will contest from New Delhi seat against incumbent CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congess’ Romesh Sabharwal. Tajinderpal Singh Bagga, who is known for his antics, will be contesting from Hari Nagar. Former AAP minister Kapil Mishra who recently joined will be contesting from Model Town. Out of the 70 seats announced by and its allies, only 6 declared candidates are women, two less than the 2015 elections.

Election 2020

In the previous election, Aam Aadmi Party swept the election with 67 seats while managed to win 3 seats. But it still managed a vote share of 32.3%.

BJP as a political force has never been as dominant as now. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the party got re-elected in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and almost looked invincible in every state election. But since 2018, the party has lost many state elections. Recently, it failed to form the govt in Maharashtra despite being the single largest party.

BJP, under the leadership of Modi and Shah along with chief ministerial hopeful Manoj Tiwari, will look to regain the national capital in the upcoming elections.

Here is the constituency-wise list of BJP alliance candidates for all the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly

Narela: Neel Daman Khatri

Burari: Shailendra Kumar (Janata Dal United)

Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu

Adarsh Nagar: Rajkumar Bhati

Badli: Vijay Bhagat

Rithala: Manish Chaudhary

Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj

Mundka: Azad Singh

Kirari: Anil Jha

Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chawdia

Nangloi Jat: Sumanlata Shokeen

Mangol Puri: Karamsingh Karma

Rohini: Vijender Gupta

Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta

Shakur Basti: S C Vats

Tri Nagar: Tilak Ram Gupta

Wazirpur: Dr Mahander Nagpal

Model Town: Kapil Mishra

Sadar Bazar: Jai Prakash

Chandni Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta

Matia Mahal: Ravinder Gupta

Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi

Karol Bagh: Yogender Chandoliya

Patel Nagar: Pravesh Ratan

Moti Nagar: Subhash Sachdeva

Madipur: Kailash Sankhla

Rajouri Garden: Ramesh Khanna

Hari Nagar: Tajinderpal Singh Bagga

Tilak Nagar: Rajiv Babbar

Janakpuri: Ashish Sood

Vikaspuri: Sanjay Singh

Uttam Nagar: Krishan Gahlot

Dwarka: Pradyumn Rajput

Matiala: Rajesh Gahlot

Najafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari

Bijwasan: Sat Prakash Rana

Palam: Vijay Pandit

Delhi Cantt: Manish Singh

Rajinder Nagar: R P Singh

New Delhi: Sunil Yadav

Jangpura: Impreet Singh Bakshi

Kasturba Nagar: Ravindra Chaudhary

Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty

R K Puram: Anil Kumar Sharma

Mehrauli: Kusum Khatri

Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar

Deoli: Arvind Kumar

Ambedkar Nagar: Khushiram

Sangam Vihar: S C L Gupta (Janata Dal United)

Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai

Kalkaji: Dharamvir Singh

Tughlakabad: Vikram Bidhuri

Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Okhla: Braham Singh

Trilokpuri: Kiran Vaidya

Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillon

Patparganj: Ravi Negi

Laxmi Nagar: Ajay Kumar Varma

Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma

Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal

Gandhi Nagar: Anil Kumar Bajpai

Shahdara: Sanjay Goyal

Seema Puri: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party is contesting on this seat

Rohtas Nagar: Jitender Mahajan

Seelampur: Kaushal Mishra

Ghonda: Ajay Mahawat

Babarpur: Naresh Gaur

Gokalpur: Ranjit Kashyap

Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan

Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht