BJP releases list of all 67 candidates for Delhi assembly elections 2020

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Polling on Feb 8, results on Feb 11
Delhi election 2020: How to check voter list, polling booth, and other FAQs
Top events today: Union decides on JNU fees, BJP's Delhi polls list, & more
IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals
Reality check on AAP claims as party gets ready for Delhi assembly polls
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the full list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The party will contest on 67 seats while ally Janata Dal United JD(U) will contest on 2 seats and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) will contest on Seema Puri constituency.
The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020. The last date for filing of the nomination was January 21, 2020.
Key candidates
BJP’s Sunil Yadav will contest from New Delhi seat against incumbent CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congess’ Romesh Sabharwal. Tajinderpal Singh Bagga, who is known for his antics, will be contesting from Hari Nagar. Former AAP minister Kapil Mishra who recently joined BJP will be contesting from Model Town. Out of the 70 seats announced by BJP and its allies, only 6 declared candidates are women, two less than the 2015 elections.
Election 2020
In the previous election, Aam Aadmi Party swept the election with 67 seats while BJP managed to win 3 seats. But it still managed a vote share of 32.3%.
BJP as a political force has never been as dominant as now. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the party got re-elected in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and almost looked invincible in every state election. But since 2018, the party has lost many state elections. Recently, it failed to form the govt in Maharashtra despite being the single largest party.
BJP, under the leadership of Modi and Shah along with chief ministerial hopeful Manoj Tiwari, will look to regain the national capital in the upcoming elections.
Here is the constituency-wise list of BJP alliance candidates for all the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly
Full list of BJP candidates (and of its allies) for all 70 Delhi Assembly seats that go to the polls on February 8.
Narela: Neel Daman Khatri
Burari: Shailendra Kumar (Janata Dal United)
Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu
Adarsh Nagar: Rajkumar Bhati
Badli: Vijay Bhagat
Rithala: Manish Chaudhary
Bawana: Ravindra Kumar Indraj
Mundka: Azad Singh
Kirari: Anil Jha
Sultanpur Majra: Ramchandra Chawdia
Nangloi Jat: Sumanlata Shokeen
Mangol Puri: Karamsingh Karma
Rohini: Vijender Gupta
Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta
Shakur Basti: S C Vats
Tri Nagar: Tilak Ram Gupta
Wazirpur: Dr Mahander Nagpal
Model Town: Kapil Mishra
Sadar Bazar: Jai Prakash
Chandni Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta
Matia Mahal: Ravinder Gupta
Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi
Karol Bagh: Yogender Chandoliya
Patel Nagar: Pravesh Ratan
Moti Nagar: Subhash Sachdeva
Madipur: Kailash Sankhla
Rajouri Garden: Ramesh Khanna
Hari Nagar: Tajinderpal Singh Bagga
Tilak Nagar: Rajiv Babbar
Janakpuri: Ashish Sood
Vikaspuri: Sanjay Singh
Uttam Nagar: Krishan Gahlot
Dwarka: Pradyumn Rajput
Matiala: Rajesh Gahlot
Najafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari
Bijwasan: Sat Prakash Rana
Palam: Vijay Pandit
Delhi Cantt: Manish Singh
Rajinder Nagar: R P Singh
New Delhi: Sunil Yadav
Jangpura: Impreet Singh Bakshi
Kasturba Nagar: Ravindra Chaudhary
Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty
R K Puram: Anil Kumar Sharma
Mehrauli: Kusum Khatri
Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar
Deoli: Arvind Kumar
Ambedkar Nagar: Khushiram
Sangam Vihar: S C L Gupta (Janata Dal United)
Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai
Kalkaji: Dharamvir Singh
Tughlakabad: Vikram Bidhuri
Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
Okhla: Braham Singh
Trilokpuri: Kiran Vaidya
Kondli: Rajkumar Dhillon
Patparganj: Ravi Negi
Laxmi Nagar: Ajay Kumar Varma
Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma
Krishna Nagar: Anil Goyal
Gandhi Nagar: Anil Kumar Bajpai
Shahdara: Sanjay Goyal
Seema Puri: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party is contesting on this seat
Rohtas Nagar: Jitender Mahajan
Seelampur: Kaushal Mishra
Ghonda: Ajay Mahawat
Babarpur: Naresh Gaur
Gokalpur: Ranjit Kashyap
Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan
Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU