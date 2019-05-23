BJP set to post best-ever tally in Bengal on orthodox Hindu, tribal votes

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is headed to post its best tally ever in West Bengal, with the party leading in as many as 18 seats, thanks to the surge of Orthodox Hindu and tribal votes from the northern and western parts of the state. The party had only two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced disappointment leading in only 23 seats due to factors like anti-incumbency, anti-Muslim sentiments and displeasure of voters at the grassroot level. It had sent 34 legislators in 2014.



The Congress is maintaining a lead of only one seat, down from four in the previous Lok Sabha elections while the Left Front seems to be wiped out.



From preliminary estimates, political observers believe that the way the mandate is headed, the TMC’s vote share may be in the range of 41-43 per cent while the BJP’s vote share may be in a 36-40 per cent range. The Left Front and the Congress are expected to have single-digit vote share.



In the last General Election, the TMC had a 39.05 per cent vote share while the Left Front accounted for 29.71 per cent. The BJP and Congress had a 17.02 per cent and 9.58 per cent vote share, respectively.



While the TMC was able to maintain its hold on southern and coastal parts of the state, the BJP had swayed the northern and western parts – all predominantly tribal areas.



In the BJP camp, old-timers like Rahul Sinha and Chandra Kumar Bose were trailing at the time of filing this report, while in TMC, heavyweight contenders Subrata Mukherjee, and Manas Bhunia were trailing.



A close fight is going on in Dum Dum, Barrackpore and other three constituencies.



“Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” TMC supremo and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.



According to political observer Sabyasachi Basu Chaudhury, the results, which are extremely favourable for the saffron party, indicate three basic trends: firstly, the TMC wasn’t able to handle its anti-incumbency and in-fighting particularly in the tribal areas' secondly, Left Front supporters had seen TMC as a greater danger than the Hindutva-touting BJP and voted for saffron; thirdly, the general sentiment in the state was to give the BJP a chance to prove itself.



“The trends are extremely encouraging for the BJP and its effects are likely to be felt in the forthcoming Assembly elections slated for 2021,” he said.