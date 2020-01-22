Delhi election 2020: Here's the full of Congress candidates for 70 seats

-
Indian National Congress (INC) has released the full list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The party will contest on 66 seats while alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 4 seats.
The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020. The last date for filing of the nomination was January 21, 2020.
Key candidates
On a weak footing in these elections, the Congress party has tried to maintain a balance between experience and youth. On one hand it has fielded first-timer Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi against CM Arvind Kejriwal while on the other hand it has fielded Parvez Hashmi from Okhla who is considered as one of the most experienced hands in Delhi Congress unit. It has also fielded party old-timers such as Amareesh Gautam and Bhisham Sharma. Among young candidates, the party has given ticket to NSUI leader Rocky Tuseed who will contest from Rajendra Nagar. The 25-year old Tuseed is a former Delhi University Student’s Union president.
Former ministers in the Sheila Dikshit govt such as Arvinder Singh Lovely, A K Walia, Krishna Tirath also got tickets.
The party has also given tickets to 10 women candidates, highest among all parties.
Election 2020
In the previous election, Aam Aadmi Party swept the election with 67 seats while BJP managed to win 3 seats and Congress failed to open its account. Congress managed a vote share of only 9.7%.
In this election, Congress will be trying to regain national capital in the elections but will be facing two formidable contenders in AAP and BJP. Although, the Congress party has formed government in few states, most recently being Maharashtra, Delhi is still considered a difficult battle for the Congress.
The party recently appointed Subhash Chopra to head the Delhi Congress.
Here is the constituency-wise full list of Congress candidates contesting elections in 70 assembly seats of Delhi.
Nerela: Siddharth Kundu
Burari: Pramod Tyagi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)
Timarpur: Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Goel
Badli: Devender Yadav
Rithala: Pradeep Kumar Pandey
Bawana: Surender Kumar
Mundka: Dr Naresh Kumar
Kirari: Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)
Sultanpur Majra: Jai Kishan
Nangloi Jat: Mandeep Singh
Mangol Puri: Rajesh Lilotia
Rohini: Sumesh Gupta
Shalimar Bagh: J S Nayol
Shakur Basti: Dev Raj Arora
Tri Nagar: Kamal Kant Sharma
Wazirpur: Hari Kishan Jindal
Model Town: Ms Akansha Ola
Sadar Bazar: Satbir Sharma
Chandni Chowk: Alka Lamba
Matia Mahal: Mirza Javed Ali
Ballimaran: Haroon Yusuf
Karol Bagh: Gaurav Dhanak
Patel Nagar: Krishna Tirath
Moti Nagar: Ramesh Kumar Popli
Madipur: Jai Prakash Panwar
Rajouri Garden: Amandeep Singh Sudan
Hari Nagar: Surender Setia
Tilak Nagar: Raminder Singh Bamrah
Janakpuri: Radhika Khera
Vikaspuri: Mukesh Sharma
Uttam Nagar: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)
Dwarka: Adarsh Shastri
Matiala: Sumesh Shokeen
Najafgarh: Sahib Singh Yadav
Bijwasan: Parveen Rana
Palam: Nirmal Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)
Delhi Cantt: Sandeep Tanwar
Rajinder Nagar: Rocky Tuseed
New Delhi: Romesh Sabharwal
Jangpura: Talwinder Singh Marwah
Kasturba Nagar: Abhishek Dutt
Malviya Nagar: Neetu Verma
R K Puram: Priyanka Singh
Mehrauli: Mohinder Chaudhary
Chhatarpur: Satish Lohia
Deoli: Arvinder Singh
Ambedkar Nagar: Yaduraj Chaudhary
Sangam Vihar: Poonam Azad
Greater Kailash: Sukhbir Singh Pawar
Kalkaji: Shivani Chopra Advocate
Tughlakabad: Shubam Sharma
Badarpur: Pramod Kumar Yadav
Okhla: Parvez Hashmi
Trilokpuri: Vijay Kumar
Kondli: Amareesh Goutham
Patparganj: Laxman Rawat
Laxmi Nagar: Hari Dutt Sharma
Vishwas Nagar: Gurcharan Singh Raju
Krishna Nagar: A K Walia
Gandhi Nagar: Arvinder Singh Lovely
Shahdara: Narender Nath
Seema Puri: Veer Singh Dhingan
Rohtas Nagar: Vipin Sharma
Seelampur: Mateen Ahmed
Ghonda: Bhisham Sharma
Babarpur: Anveeksha Tripathi Jain
Gokalpur: S P Singh
Mustafabad: Ali Mehndi
Karawal Nagar: Arbind Singh
