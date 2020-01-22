Delhi election 2020: Here's the full of Congress candidates for 70 seats

Indian National Congress (INC) has released the full list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The party will contest on 66 seats while alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on 4 seats.

The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020. The last date for filing of the nomination was January 21, 2020.

Key candidates

On a weak footing in these elections, the has tried to maintain a balance between experience and youth. On one hand it has fielded first-timer Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi against CM Arvind Kejriwal while on the other hand it has fielded Parvez Hashmi from Okhla who is considered as one of the most experienced hands in Delhi Congress unit. It has also fielded party old-timers such as Amareesh Gautam and Bhisham Sharma. Among young candidates, the party has given ticket to NSUI leader Rocky Tuseed who will contest from Rajendra Nagar. The 25-year old Tuseed is a former Delhi University Student’s Union president.





Former ministers in the Sheila Dikshit govt such as Arvinder Singh Lovely, A K Walia, Krishna Tirath also got tickets.

The party has also given tickets to 10 women candidates, highest among all parties.

Election 2020

In the previous election, Aam Aadmi Party swept the election with 67 seats while BJP managed to win 3 seats and Congress failed to open its account. Congress managed a vote share of only 9.7%.



In this election, Congress will be trying to regain national capital in the elections but will be facing two formidable contenders in AAP and BJP. Although, the has formed government in few states, most recently being Maharashtra, Delhi is still considered a difficult battle for the Congress.

The party recently appointed Subhash Chopra to head the Delhi Congress.

Here is the constituency-wise full list of Congress candidates contesting elections in 70 assembly seats of Delhi.

Nerela: Siddharth Kundu

Burari: Pramod Tyagi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Timarpur: Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan

Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Goel

Badli: Devender Yadav

Rithala: Pradeep Kumar Pandey

Bawana: Surender Kumar

Mundka: Dr Naresh Kumar

Kirari: Dr Mohd Riyazuddin Khan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Sultanpur Majra: Jai Kishan

Nangloi Jat: Mandeep Singh

Mangol Puri: Rajesh Lilotia

Rohini: Sumesh Gupta

Shalimar Bagh: J S Nayol

Shakur Basti: Dev Raj Arora

Tri Nagar: Kamal Kant Sharma

Wazirpur: Hari Kishan Jindal

Model Town: Ms Akansha Ola

Sadar Bazar: Satbir Sharma

Chandni Chowk: Alka Lamba

Matia Mahal: Mirza Javed Ali

Ballimaran: Haroon Yusuf

Karol Bagh: Gaurav Dhanak

Patel Nagar: Krishna Tirath

Moti Nagar: Ramesh Kumar Popli

Madipur: Jai Prakash Panwar

Rajouri Garden: Amandeep Singh Sudan

Hari Nagar: Surender Setia

Tilak Nagar: Raminder Singh Bamrah

Janakpuri: Radhika Khera

Vikaspuri: Mukesh Sharma

Uttam Nagar: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Dwarka: Adarsh Shastri

Matiala: Sumesh Shokeen

Najafgarh: Sahib Singh Yadav

Bijwasan: Parveen Rana

Palam: Nirmal Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Delhi Cantt: Sandeep Tanwar

Rajinder Nagar: Rocky Tuseed

New Delhi: Romesh Sabharwal

Jangpura: Talwinder Singh Marwah

Kasturba Nagar: Abhishek Dutt

Malviya Nagar: Neetu Verma

R K Puram: Priyanka Singh

Mehrauli: Mohinder Chaudhary

Chhatarpur: Satish Lohia

Deoli: Arvinder Singh

Ambedkar Nagar: Yaduraj Chaudhary

Sangam Vihar: Poonam Azad

Greater Kailash: Sukhbir Singh Pawar

Kalkaji: Shivani Chopra Advocate

Tughlakabad: Shubam Sharma

Badarpur: Pramod Kumar Yadav

Okhla: Parvez Hashmi

Trilokpuri: Vijay Kumar

Kondli: Amareesh Goutham

Patparganj: Laxman Rawat

Laxmi Nagar: Hari Dutt Sharma

Vishwas Nagar: Gurcharan Singh Raju

Krishna Nagar: A K Walia

Gandhi Nagar: Arvinder Singh Lovely

Shahdara: Narender Nath

Seema Puri: Veer Singh Dhingan

Rohtas Nagar: Vipin Sharma

Seelampur: Mateen Ahmed

Ghonda: Bhisham Sharma

Babarpur: Anveeksha Tripathi Jain

Gokalpur: S P Singh

Mustafabad: Ali Mehndi

Karawal Nagar: Arbind Singh