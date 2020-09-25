Decision to hold Bihar elections amid pandemic a leap of faith: CEC

-
ALSO READ
Election Commission likely to announce Bihar Assembly poll dates today
Bihar elections: Local BJP cadres to decide party's candidates for seats
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey yet to decide on contesting Bihar elections
Bihar elections: RJD has maximum number of tainted legislators, says ADR
Bihar elections: ECI officials to visit Patna today to review preparations
-
The decision to hold Bihar assembly polls amid the coronavirus pandemic is not a "misadventure" but a leap of faith and not a leap in the dark, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asserted on Friday.
Responding to a volley of questions on holding elections when the pandemic has not subsided, he said, "As a commission, we don't regard it as a dussahas (misadventure) ... it is a very, very meticulously worked, from our side, exercise."
He also said the decision to hold the elections in the state, where the term of the assembly ends on November 29, is "a leap of faith and not a leap in the dark."
Arora also gave the example of recently-held JEE and NEET examinations, saying thousands of candidates from various district across India came out to write the test.
Some opposition parties had urged the EC to postpone the elections in view of the pandemic.
The CEC also cited a recent Supreme Court observation, saying eventually life has to go on.
In a related development, the apex court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah also refused to grant liberty to the petitioner to give representation to the Election Commission in this regard.
"We can't permit everybody to go to the Election Commission. We can only permit you to withdraw the petition," the bench said.
Asked whether the voter turnout will be effected due to the pandemic, Arora said the electors are very aware of what they want and most won't miss out on the opportunity of exercising their franchise.
Responding to a question on whether the COVID-related guidelines would be in place for future elections too, he said God has not given him wisdom of astrology. He said much would depend on the situation prevailing at that time.
The CEC said the decision to hold state elections in three phases was taken keeping in mind the COVID-related safety norms and the fatigue factor of security personnel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor