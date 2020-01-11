Delhi Assembly polls: Congress' Jagdish Yadav, BJP's Bansi Dogra join AAP

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

AAP, Arvind kejriwal
Photo: Aam Aadmi Party

Former Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement, AAP said Yadav was formerly the Chairperson of OBC Commission Delhi.

"He was last serving on the Congress Delhi Manifesto Committee and Election Committee. He had contested Delhi assembly election in 2015 from Rithala constituency," the AAP said.

Apart from Jagdish Yadav, Congress' Vijay Vihar Block President Vikas Yadav also joined the party.

"BJP's Bansi Dogra has also joined the AAP," the statement added.

 
First Published: Sat, January 11 2020. 12:40 IST

