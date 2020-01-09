JUST IN
Delhi Assembly polls: Five-time Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Iqbal joined the AAP along with Congress's MCD Councillors Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abad

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal

With less than a month left for the Delhi Assembly elections, five-time MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Iqbal joined the AAP along with Congress's MCD Councillors Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abad.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly (2003 and 2008), Iqbal had been an MLA in the 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 assemblies.

In 2015 Assembly elections, he was defeated by Aasim Ahmed Khan of the AAP.

He had been with various political parties including Janata Dal and the Congress.

 
First Published: Thu, January 09 2020. 19:01 IST

