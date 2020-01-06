Delhi Election 2020 LIVE updates: EC to announce poll schedule shortly
Delhi Election 2020: The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 22
Delhi Elections 2020 Dates LIVE updates: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Delhi elections on Monday. The three major parties that are in the fray these elections are the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Indian National Congress.
According to EC, 14.6 million people are eligible to cast their votes in Delhi Assembly polls including 8.055 million males and 6.635 million females.
The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.
