- Twitter says state-backed actors may have accessed users' phone numbers
- Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar of Anand Rathi
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a green start for benchmark indices
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a green start for benchmark indices
- Best of BS Opinion: Defence Budget, employment spending, and more
Delhi election LIVE: Anti-CAA stir part of political design, claims Modi
Delhi election LIVE updates: BJP, the AAP and the Congress launching a no-holds-barred attack on rivals on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Kejriwal govt on Monday
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Vijay Sankalp Rally in support of East Delhi candidates ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. PTI
Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections has intensified with the date of polling inching closer. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Dwarka, while Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release its manifesto.
The campaign on Monday had leaders of the BJP, the AAP and the Congress launching a no-holds-barred attack on rivals on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Kejriwal government. Modi slammed the anti-CAA agitators in Shaheen Bagh and other areas saying the protest against the new citizenship law was an "experiment" and there was a design of politics behind it, which would ruin the national harmony.
Addressing an election rally at Karkardooma in east Delhi, Modi said the spurt in protests in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia were not just co-incidences. "Attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy," the Prime Minister said.
Campaigning for the polls will conclude on February 6 evening. The elections for Delhi Assembly's 70 seats will be held on February 8. Results will be declared on February 11.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh