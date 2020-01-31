Delhi polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises to invest Rs 10K cr in infra

JUST IN
Unlike BJP, Delhi sees people form Haryana, UP as family, says Kejriwal
Titled "Delhi sankalp patra", the manifesto was released by union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, and state party chief Manoj Tiwari

BJp releases its manifesto for Delhi polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly Election. Titled “Delhi sankalp patra”, the manifesto was released by union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, and state party chief Manoj Tiwari.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, “Delhi is the heart of India and related to the history of the nation and that of the BJP. We have always tried to develop Delhi be it during the Atala Bihari Vajpayee’s government or during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.”

Apart from promising to clean Delhi's air by pushing for the use of electric vehicles, the BJP also promised good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household if elected to power. Yamuna which has been a centre of several manifestos featured again as the BJP promises to set up a Yamuna Development Board to clean th polluted river.

Targetting business class, the saffron party promises to get one million shops freehold from leases and invest Rs 10000 crore to start 'Samridh Delhi Infrastructure Scheme'' along with notifying 351 roads coming under mixed land use pattern. The party also states setting up a Colony Development Board for unauthorised colonies.


First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 15:28 IST

