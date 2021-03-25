DMK-Congress alliance will win Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Veerappa Moily

-
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has slammed the AIADMK-led government over unemployment in the state and claimed that the DMK-Congress alliance will emerge victorious in Assembly elections.
"Every year, after finishing the degree, 5 lakh graduates are coming out. They are all against AIADMK due to no job creation. Unemployment is at an all-time high in Tamil Nadu," he said.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he slammed the Central government, after India abstained from voting at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on the Sri Lanka resolution titled 'Promotion of Reconciliation Accountability and Human Rights in Sri Lanka', saying that the resolution is against feelings of the Tamil people. "We, Congress and DMK alliance will win the election definitely like in parliamentary elections in which we got 39 out of 40 seats. Tamil Nadu people's anger will now be more against AIADMK and BJP. India abstains from voting in UNHRC which is against the Tamil people's feelings," Moily said.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)
The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.
The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
